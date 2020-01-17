Yang Jokes: My Parents ‘Told Me That an Asian Couldn’t Win’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang joked that his parents told him an Asian person couldn’t win the presidential election.

Host Bill Maher quipped that he doesn’t see color, but his staff told him that Yang is Asian.

Yang responded, “Well, early on in my campaign, some people told me that an Asian couldn’t win the White House. And those people were my parents.”

Maher then asked Yang if that story was true. Yang responded that it wasn’t and laughed.

