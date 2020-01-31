Bernie Sanders Tops NBC/WSJ National Poll for First Time

White House candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has taken a slight lead over former Vice President and presumed frontrunner Joe Biden for the first time, according to a newly-released nationwide poll.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey states Sanders is now in first place with 27 percent support among Democrat primary voters, and Biden has dropped to second place at 26 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whose poll numbers have steadily declined in recent months, placed third with 15 percent, six more points ahead of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who garnered nine percent. In fifth place came former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg with seven percent approval, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) placed sixth at five percent. Technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang stands at four percent, placing him in the seventh slot. All other candidates, including billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer, notched no more than three percent support, the poll found.

While Sanders’ first-place finish marks an important shift, the poll’s plus or minus 4.74 percentage point margin of error underscores how slim his single-digit lead is over Biden.

In addition to Friday’s national poll results, Sanders also appears to be leading in Iowa and New Hampshire — two key presidential primary states.