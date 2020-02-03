Bernie Sanders Supporters Taste Victory in Iowa Despite Caucus Results Chaos

DES MOINES, Iowa — Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) savored what many felt was a victory for their candidate in the Iowa caucuses — even though the state Democratic Party failed to report results.

“In most precincts, it seems, Bernie finished number one or number two,” said Charla Norris of Des Moines.

Her anecdotal report was confirmed by other Sanders volunteers and supporters at the campaign’s victory party at the Holiday Inn near the airport, packing the ballroom so full that the campaign began restricting access.

The state Democratic Party failed to report results as expected, thanks to what appeared to be a technical breakdown. Though most votes were tallies at precincts by a simple show of hands, officials struggled to relay that information to the state party.

In the hallways of the hotel, volunteers and supporters were upbeat; one was heard cheerfully humming “Solidarity Forever,” the classes trade union song.

But that did not dampen spirits in the Sanders camp, even though it may have robbed them of a chance to declare victory.

Eric White, also of Des Moines, told Breitbart News that anecdotal evidence suggested that Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg had finished in the top three spot in several locations.

The celebratory mood at the Sanders victory party contrasted with the more somber atmosphere at Joe Biden’s victory party at Drake University, where participants milled about nervously, watching CNN in anticipation of any news about results.

The Sanders campaign, and its supporters, expect the Vermont Senator to do well in New Hampshire next Tuesday.

“High hopes,” Norris said.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.