A man with a long gun allegedly shot at numerous cars on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

CBS News reported that the man was allegedly shooting at “passing cars” before being shot numerous times by a Massachusetts State Trooper.

The man was identified as 46-year-old Tyler Brown. In 2020, he “was charged with attempting to kill Boston Police officers.”

Boston 25 reported that Brown was scheduled to meet with his parole officer on Monday. He apparently missed the meeting, which led his parole officer to contact Cambridge Police to conduct a welfare check on Brown and they discovered he “was not at his residence.”

A witness who works at Mobil gas station said, “A guy holding a rifle, a semi-automatic rifle…I ran. He just started shooting out of nowhere, and he shot a lot…The guy who was shooting, they shot him down over there.” Brown was taken into custody after being shot.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Massachusetts No. 3 in the Union for stringent gun control. Those controls include background checks and/or a permit for handgun buyers, a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, a bump stock ban, an “assault weapons” ban, “ghost gun” regulations, and a “high capacity” magazine ban, among others.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.