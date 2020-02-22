Live Updates*** Dems Caucus in Nevada

Democrats in Nevada will caucus on Saturday. The caucuses will begin at 3 PM ET.
2:45 PM: Steyer setting expectations:
Tom Steyer was here. He’s campaigned hard in Nevada. Told me he expects to come second or third in the state. /2
— Tamsin McMahon (@tamsinrm) February 22, 2020
2:35 PM: Caucuses begin at the top of the hour.
Iowa has coin flips, Nevada has a deck of cards for ties:
Breaking a tie with a deck of cards? #NevadaCaucus https://t.co/TGIvC1wCPf
— Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) February 22, 2020
Incredible energy in the @MandalayBay employee dining room only hours before the #NevadaCaucus is set to begin! Thank you to the staff, volunteers & @Culinary226 for ensuring workers can make their voices heard! pic.twitter.com/t9FUoA6ARy
— Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) February 22, 2020
@Bellagio @Culinary226 Let’s caucus. #FirstInTheWest pic.twitter.com/5SbrGeluw7
— Fellow Americans (@OffTheCouch2020) February 22, 2020
Joe Biden shows up at Cheyenne High School #NVCaucus. @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/J0W7xRSKwK
— Jeff German (@JGermanRJ) February 22, 2020
What issues are motivating Latino voters in Nevada? Our reporter @SuzGamboa is on the ground and has spoken to Latino voters participating in the #NevadaCaucus. Latinos make up 20% of Nevada’s voters. https://t.co/JxgB9keh7M
— NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) February 22, 2020
Pete Buttigieg stopped by Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas to greet caucus goers ahead of today’s Nevada Caucuses. pic.twitter.com/xviLcWlIrs
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 22, 2020
Interesting:
Heard from a campaign that party officials told them there aren't enough volunteers to be precinct chairs so they're asking campaigns to provide them, setting up a conflict of interest (and probably benefits Sanders, who'll have volunteers everywhere). DM if you're at a caucus.
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 22, 2020
The #NVcaucus formally begins at noon pacific, but Sen. @BernieSanders is wheels down in El Paso, TX for the first of four Texas rallies his campaign has scheduled weekend. https://t.co/OTr1sFybJH
— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) February 22, 2020
Warren with huge fundraising haul, probably with an assist from Bloomberg:
I want every person who pitches in a few bucks to our campaign to know: I’m deeply grateful for you. Together, we’re building a movement to put power in the hands of the people. Chip in now to keep up the momentum. https://t.co/mjkNrZp4CC https://t.co/dyZ1pUayKf
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 22, 2020
Biden still still with zero wins in three presidential runs.
.@JoeBiden tells me win or lose, he’s moving on to Super Tuesday
On Russia: “what I'm surprised about is..why they didn't tell me & other people what's going on here”
“Putin doesn't want me to be the nominee because he knows I know him. He knows I will not take any of his guff” pic.twitter.com/komVnqR39m
— Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) February 22, 2020
Nevada Dems bragging about registering new Democrats.
NEWS: More than 10,000 Nevadans registered to vote as Democrats during early voting for the #NevadaCaucus – growing our advantage over Republicans again!
This is how we beat Donald Trump and elect Democrats up and down the ticket in 2020.https://t.co/DZW7L7BV7V
— NV Dems (@nvdems) February 22, 2020
