Warren Buffett: I Would ‘Certainly’ Vote for Michael Bloomberg

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday and said he would vote for former New York City mayor and fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg in a 2020 general election.

A partial transcript is as follows:

ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: It was about a year ago we asked you about Michael Bloomberg, and you had said that if he ever entered the race, he is somebody that you would support. Would you support him? Is he your candidate?

WARREN BUFFET: I would certainly vote for him. I don’t think a billionaire supporting him would be the best thing to announce. But, sure, I would have no trouble in voting for Mike Bloomberg. I don’t think I want to get into handicapping the race. I would say this, in terms of Sanders, I actually agree with him in certain things he would like to accomplish.

I don’t agree with him in many ways, in terms of the fact that we ought to do better by the people who get left behind by our capitalist system. I don’t think we should kill the capitalist system in the process. I think that we should make sure that the golden goose continues to lay more eggs that’s worked wonderfully since 1776.