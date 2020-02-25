Pete Buttigieg: I Once Would Have Taken a ‘Pill’ to Stop Being Gay

Appearing Monday evening at a CNN town hall event in South Carolina, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he once would have taken a “pill” to change his orientation from gay to straight, but he no longer feels that way because of his “amazing marriage” to husband Chasten Buttigieg.

Pete Buttigieg: "I'm not running to be the gay president of the United States, or the president of the gay United States. I'm out here to serve everybody" #CNNTownhall https://t.co/I2SbEXqnqh pic.twitter.com/7RTvoCghm2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 25, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: