Tom Steyer: ‘I Am for Term Limits of 12 Years’ for Members of Congress

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, during the Democrat presidential debate on Tuesday, proposed “term limits of 12 years” for members of Congress.

He suggested that his proposal would help Democrats get rid of prominent Republicans in the Senate.

“I am for term limits of 12 years for every congressperson and senator to change who’s in charge to get rid of [Republican Sens.] Mitch McConnell [from Kentucky] and Lindsey Graham [from South Carolina] and Ted Cruz [from Texas],” Steyer said.

CBS News, in collaboration with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Twitter, is hosting the debate in South Carolina.

Term limits are part of Steyer’s structural reform plan, which also proposes allowing voters to, according to NBC News:

…make laws directly through regular national referenda … a national vote-by-mail system, public campaign financing, giving the Federal Elections Commission more teeth and different composition, and imposing independent redistricting commissions to tackle gerrymandering.

Steyer qualified for the debate one day before the Democratic National Committee (DNC) deadline on Monday after missing last week’s gathering in Nevada.