Warner: Iran Can, ‘On Some Level of Truth,’ Maybe Say It Won War

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that the Iranian regime “can, on some level of truth, say, we just took on America and Israel and fought them to a tie, although maybe even more than a tie.” And argued that “anybody in history would know you cannot bomb an adversary into submission.”

Warner said, “Lawrence, we have spent 100,000 sorties against them. We have bombed them. But anybody in history would know you cannot bomb an adversary into submission.”

He added that “in so many ways, 46 days in, America is less strong. And the Iranian regime, which is, by the way, more radical than it was before, can, on some level of truth, say, we just took on America and Israel and fought them to a tie, although maybe even more than a tie. They have ballistic missile capabilities, they have closed the strait, their regime is more radical. And I can just say, as I mentioned earlier, if we were to go after their enriched uranium, it would take 10,000 soldiers guarding a perimeter for days, and then we are going to send our special operators in, and the Iranians could bomb that.”

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