Waltz: Iran Has Radicals, But We ‘Think We’re Dealing with Some Rational Actors’ Who ‘Have to Deal With the Ayatollahs’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz said that Iran has “radical actors…who solely exist to export the revolution.” “But we do think we’re dealing with some rational actors. They have to deal with the clerics, and they have to deal with the ayatollahs.”

Co-host John Roberts asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:30] “One of my favorite songs by the rock band The Who includes the line, ‘Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.’ And it seems like that’s where we are with Ghalibaf and Araghchi. It’s still the same old regime. They’re an outlier in that region, unlike all the other countries in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, moving toward more progressive modernization, peace and stability, prosperity, Iran wants to remain a rogue regime. And if the same regime is in place, can you ever have real peace and stability across that region, or are they going to continue to try to screw with everybody there?”

Waltz answered, “Well, they have their radical actors, no doubt, who solely exist to export the revolution. And, as I pointed out to the ambassador from Iran at the United Nations, name me a country that is better off because of Iran’s export of terrorism. Certainly not Lebanon, certainly not Syria, certainly not Yemen, Gaza, or anywhere else. But we do think we’re dealing with some rational actors. They have to deal with the clerics, and they have to deal with the ayatollahs. But, look, right across the Gulf, look at — this is what I point out, too, look at Dubai, look at Manama, look at Kuwait City, look at Riyadh, Oman, they are exploding in terms of growth and a better life for, not only their citizens, but for the next generation. We’ll see if we don’t box them in so they have no path.”

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