Adam Schiff: ‘Iran Is Really Becoming Tragically a Quagmire’

On Tuesday’s MS NOW, “The Briefing,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the military action in Iran was “really becoming tragically a quagmire.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “I just want to just start by asking you about the blockade Trump has in place right now, because today, multiple outlets reported that Saudi Arabia is pressing the U.S. to drop its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, worried that Iran will, in turn, potentially block another strait in the region that Saudi Arabia uses to transport oil. And obviously, there are others who are partners and allies out there who are also opposing it. But what do you make of the blockade, the strategy of it and then the implementation of it?”

Schiff said, “Trump’s war in Iran is really becoming tragically a quagmire. We are responding, as the vice president says, with a tit for tat with Iran. They’re going to close the Strait. Well, two can play at that game. So now we’re going to close the Strait. How is that going to help the American people? How is that going to help bring down the cost of everything from gas at the pump to the helium that our phones require for their chips that is used at manufacturing processes, the fertilizer our farmers need, the cost of food is going up. All of this because of Trump’s war of choice with Iran. And I don’t see how this blockade is going to resolve things. We may emerge from this war, this ill-considered war with Iran, having the ability to charge tolls to the Strait of Hormuz. That would be a huge strategic failure. But the administration is flailing. They’re trying everything.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN