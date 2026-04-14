Warner: ‘We Don’t Have’ Claim of Being ‘Good Guys’ Anymore

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) argued that America has “spent 75 years trying to say, with all our flaws, and God knows we’ve got a lot of flaws, we were the good guys. We don’t have that claim anymore.”

Warner said, “I’ve been across Virginia countless times in the last few days. I’ve said, how many of you are willing to put your sons or daughters or grandchildren on the ground in Iran to fight this war? And all of this was knowable. It’s not just — this is not just political. This is like who we are as a nation, who we are as a world leader, and how we have actually made America and our allies weaker in that region, 47 days in, and there is no easy exit for anyone. Even if he declares victory tomorrow, the energy crisis — do not take my word, look at anybody, gas, natural gas, jet fuel, fertilizer, aluminum. This will be with us for, not weeks, but months and potentially years. And a president that promised no foreign wars and less prices, it’s why the rest of the country is turning against us.”

He continued, “And what you did so brilliantly, and it makes me — just my heart sick, is looking at how we are viewed around the world. We have spent 75 years trying to say, with all our flaws, and God knows we’ve got a lot of flaws, we were the good guys. We don’t have that claim anymore.”

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