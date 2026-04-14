Bernie Sanders: Trump ‘Mentally Unstable’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) made a startling statement about President Donald Trump, calling him “mentally unstable.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Senator, let me just start with the context here of the way the president acts, which he acts in an aberrant fashion and has for ten years. But the way that he’s acting now, it seems particularly aberrant in some ways, and particularly dangerous because he started a war that remains the background context in which real people have died and real people have been injured and hasn’t been brought to any discernible resolution, as far as I can tell at least.”

Sanders said, “Chris, clearly we have a mentally unstable president of the United States. He lies all the time. The image of himself as a divine being, a Christ like figure is insulting to not only Catholics but the people all over the world. This is a guy who wants to have half of the buildings in the country are named after him, who allowed Netanyahu who was trying for 40 years to get a president to support a war with Iran. With Trump Netanyahu, succeeded. Well, what we’re going to do tomorrow is bring forth two resolutions which basically say, I think what the American people want Congress to do, and that is we cannot continue to fund or the extremist government of Netanyahu, who has been waging an all out war, genocidal war in Gaza, who started the war in Iran, who was violating all kinds of international law in the West Bank.”

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