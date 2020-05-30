Former Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement after midnight Friday, declaring that protesting police brutality is “necessary” while condemning the act of “burning down communities” as riots rage nationwide over the death of George Floyd.

“These last few days have laid bare that we are a nation furious at injustice. Every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma people of color experience in this country, from the daily indignities to the extreme violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd,” Biden said.

“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not,” the presumptive Democrat nominee continued.

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance,” he added.