Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) retweeted a video posted on the social media of a woman asking why her business destroyed if black lives matter.

“The problem that bothers me,” the woman said as she stood outside of a business in which she said she shares ownership. “You said black lives matter. Why don’t you choke me? I’m black. Look what you did to my store. Look what you did to my store.”

.@JoeBiden Why is your staff raising $$ for the people who burned her store? https://t.co/H1xuZNsIof — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2020

“We’ve been here all night cleaning up,” the woman said. “All night cleaning.”

“You lied,” the woman said. “You wanted to loot a store. You needed money. Get a job, like I do. Stop stealing. It’s the neighborhood.”

“We’re trying to build it up, and you tearing it down,” the woman said in the video.

“@JoeBiden Why is your staff raising $$ for the people who burned her store?” Cruz tweeted.

“This woman lays waste to ‘Black Lives Matter’ that looted her business as she watched #BLM,” the tweet Cruz responded to said.

The nation continues to be under a rash of protests and violent riots in numerous cities in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

