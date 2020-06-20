Live Updates*** Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma: ‘Great American Comeback’ Rallies Begin

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

8:18 PM: Trump now talks about building up the U.S. military. He says everything is built in the U.S.A. He now talks about passing VA choice and thanks Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe (R).

8:15 PM: Trump says the “silent majority is stronger than ever before.” He says: “Five months from now, we are going to defeat Sleepy Joe Biden.” Trump says Republicans are the “party of law and order.”

Trump talks up his “all-time record” of confirming conservative federal judges. He also talks about his “two great Supreme Court Justices.”

“We could get a few more,” Trump adds.

He says Biden gets a “pass” from the media.

8:10 PM: Trump takes the stage.

“We begin our campaign,” Trump says. “You are warriors. Thank you. We had some very bad people outside… They were doing bad things.”

Trump says he appreciates the crowd.

Trump says Oklahoma’s elected officials have told him he is doing very well in the state. He seems genuinely thrilled by his good numbers in Oklahoma.

8:05 PM: Trump expected to take the stage soon.

A whole lot of empty seats. Certainly not since he’s been president has there been one this empty by the time the VP took the stage. Don’t remember any this empty in the campaign either. https://t.co/J5YQkW3Dyc — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020

7:50 PM: Pence mentions that Planned Parenthood endorsed Biden. He says he could not be prouder to stand with a president who stands for life. Pence talks about all 50 states “re-opening” and says, “the transition to greatness has begun.”

Vice President Pence praised Trump for deploying the National Guard, saying he "quelled the violence" during nationwide protests against police brutality. Pence then said "we're not going to defund the police, not now, not ever" #TrumpTulsaRally pic.twitter.com/aXwUa6mBQS — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 20, 2020

7:46 PM: Pence says what happened to George Floyd shocked the country and justice will be served. He says there is no excuse for what happened to George Floyd. But he says there is also no excuse for the rioting, looting, and violence that followed. He said Biden issued a statement and Trump sent in the National Guard. Pence says we are not going to defund the police–“not now, not ever.”

"One thing we're not going to do. We're not going to defund the police," @Mike_Pence says. "Not now, not ever." Says that "when it comes to rule of law, Joe Biden is making plans to appoint activist judges who will legislate from the bench." — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 20, 2020

7:38: PM: Pence now on stage to warm up the crowd. The vice president talks about setting the stage for the “great American comeback” before getting into his standard introductory remarks. He says a movement was born four years ago and the movement looks like it’s doing fine tonight. Crowd chants “Sleepy Joe” after Pence mentions Biden, who he says wants to “raise taxes.” Pence says Biden wants to go back to “economic surrender” and “will cost America jobs.”

LIVE | President Trump is arriving at the BOK Center. https://t.co/8kBIMvFzXL — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) June 20, 2020

Trump’s haters just trolling the campaign:

We had more people at our BIG3 game in 2017… https://t.co/oOI20nnBmW — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 20, 2020

7:35 PM:

Protesters gather outside the BOK Center, the venue of President Trump's Tulsa rally. pic.twitter.com/mMAihhjES5 — The Hill (@thehill) June 20, 2020

It is by no means a small crowd here in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump is rallying supporters tonight. But the campaign had hyped a packed arena with overflow space that would span blocks outdoors— it is not, by any means, that. pic.twitter.com/ZbgFBciPry — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) June 20, 2020

Crowd’s been moved behind the fence as the machinery comes to break down the overflow speech stage. The rally programming is on a break before Trump et al arrive. pic.twitter.com/QBdV8EHhuO — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

7:30 PM: Trump arrives in Oklahoma.

President Trump has arrived. Updates on his rally coming up at the BOK Center: https://t.co/VyNtDVBTSw pic.twitter.com/ybuTrQTWyk — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) June 20, 2020

Pres Trump steps off Air Force One on arrival in Tulsa for his campaign rally. It's his first visit as president to Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/ljyEjQQpqL — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 20, 2020

Pres offers press a fist pump as he arrived in Tulsa. In 2016, Trump won Oklahoma by his 3rd biggest margin: 65.3-28.9%, The latest poll in the state shows his margin on the decline, thought he still leads Biden 55-36%. By my tally, his rally is his 85th since taking office. pic.twitter.com/IXkTpaBVu4 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 20, 2020

Welcome to Tulsa Mr. Vice President @Mike_Pence! It’s a tremendous honor to have you in Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/j6okO9wymR — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 20, 2020

The dignitaries are out on the tarmac now for Trump's arrival. Sen. Lankford, Sen. Inhofe, Lt Gov Pinnell, Mayor Bynum, Police Chief Franklin pic.twitter.com/pjS4bVffhb — JonesingToWrite (@JonesingToWrite) June 20, 2020

7:05 PM: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will not be speaking outside before the rally because apparently there were just a few people in the “overflow” area. Not scheduling the event at Skelly Field (or in Norman… or in Stillwater) could have been a tell.

Trump was scheduled to address the overflow "crowd," but it looks like the campaign is leaning toward canceling it for fear of angering him if there aren't as many people outside as expected. https://t.co/Ebw8OGKzZz — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 20, 2020

#BREAKING: @POTUS’ campaign team tells me President Trump will no longer be making an outside appearance on the overflow stage outside the BOK Center. When we asked her for an explanation … all she could say was “the outdoor programming is now over” @kfor #TulsaRally pic.twitter.com/gBoy2oBTgd — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) June 20, 2020

People who signed up for Tulsa Rally are getting texts from the campaign right now: "The Great American Comeback Celebration's almost here! Doors are OPEN at the BOK Center. Pres. Trump can't wait." "There's still space!" — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 20, 2020

The “overflow” outside. #Trump cancels planned “address” to those outside pic.twitter.com/4kvXREvSM1 — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) June 20, 2020

.@ryanobles confirms that President Trump and VP Pence will no longer speak at the “Outdoor Experience.” As of right now there are only a few dozen people there. https://t.co/CD6oQPypTG — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

Air Force one just flew low over the BOK Center a few minutes ago. The (few) people who are out here cheered. pic.twitter.com/7zHVREl28W — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 20, 2020

NEW: The Trump campaign is blaming tonight’s turnout which has fallen well short of their expectations to protestors “interfering with supporters” attempting to gain access to the Trump events.

FULL STATEMENT from @TimMurtaugh pic.twitter.com/Dm6TuI06da — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 20, 2020

—

WATCH: Thousands of people gather in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of Trump's first rally since #Covid19 lockdowns began in March pic.twitter.com/9ZHsLuWtGP — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 20, 2020

Trump rally Tulsa … pic.twitter.com/irDDlYk97y — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 20, 2020

LIVE | Vice President Pence is landing in Tulsa. https://t.co/nqMlXMGE18 — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) June 20, 2020

LIVE | Here's a live look inside the BOK Center as people prepare for President Trump's rally tonight. https://t.co/kqnzE5zpR0 — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) June 20, 2020

The front of the line to get into the Trump Tulsa rally at 7pm CT. It’s not yet 8am. @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/CStWe2QaUq — Morgan Radford (@MorganRadford) June 20, 2020

LIVE LOOK: Here is a live look at the BOK Center as supporters gather ahead of Pres. Trump's tonight. MORE: https://t.co/TmpJh8SWkq https://t.co/A2EMl1ROul — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) June 20, 2020

Trump supporters line up outside an arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the president will hold his first campaign rally in months this weekend despite warnings from health officials about rising number of COVID cases. https://t.co/KcXqrFIr1N pic.twitter.com/5nzinEX72b — ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2020

More excited Trump supporters are continuing to gather outside of one of the rally check-in entry points in downtown Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/jzGPHHtrLa — Dane Hawkins (@DaneHawkinsTV) June 20, 2020

We are at the Media Check-in waiting to get in to cover today’s presidential rally. I will be stationed outside the BOK for the Team Trump on Tour Outdoor Experience. We will be live on Tulsa's Channel 8 and FB @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/7IcmZ6qzzP — Ethan Hutchins (@ehutchinsnews) June 20, 2020

The doors are now open at the BOK Center!https://t.co/xK2UpGK5mE pic.twitter.com/IRrs0zW1Kt — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) June 20, 2020

A crowd of people are waiting to get inside the BOK Center for the president’s rally tonight. @OKCFOX #TrumpTulsaRally pic.twitter.com/03kS8oX4Na — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) June 20, 2020

—

#BlackLivesMatter protesters and Trump supporters arguing outside the area designated for the rally here in Tulsa. @kfor #TulsaTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/b2XLNRCSSB — Cassandra Sweetman (@CassandraOnTV) June 20, 2020

"Somebody has to do this." A peaceful protester is arrested outside the location President Trump's rally will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Nj23OgyOvX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2020

A protester has been physically removed from the Trump campaign Rally waiting area pic.twitter.com/2JNmDZviG3 — Dane Hawkins (@DaneHawkinsTV) June 20, 2020

A small number of protesters are working the line as supporters of President Donald Trump enter the safety barricade for his rally on #tulsa #TrumpRallyTulsa @tulsaworld https://t.co/990ueGd8EC pic.twitter.com/LOlgLrx6JV — Mike Simons (@mikesimonsphoto) June 20, 2020

—

NEWS: Six staffers working on the Trump Tulsa rally have tested positive for coronavirus. A campaign statement says "quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally." — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 20, 2020

Oklahoma emergency room Dr. Samantha White says it's a “terrible idea" to hold the planned Trump rally in Tulsa because coronavirus cases “are up over 100% over the past week.” https://t.co/iryqOYbimD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2020

Some Trump campaign staffers have been on the ground for about a week in Tulsa & the majority have not been wearing masks, we're told. They've also been out & about, eating in local restaurants. Oklahoma is in Phase 3 but Tulsa County has seen a big spike. https://t.co/m1IxzjdsbF — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 20, 2020

“If Trump felt comfortable having it here, then I’m comfortable," said one supporter of the president. Another said, of the coronavirus risk: "If today is the day I die, today is the day I die." https://t.co/RxiJnPRu7t — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) June 20, 2020

Trump rallygoer sans mask: “We had a friend who died from Covid, and his son was on a ventilator, he almost died. So we know it’s real, but then at the same time you don’t know what the facts are, you feel like maybe one side plays it one way and the other side plays it another.” pic.twitter.com/WGoKD1ihaW — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 20, 2020

"I'm not wearing a mask, I haven't yet. I'm not going to start today."@BreakingChesky interviews people attending President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where rally-goers are given masks, but wearing them is not required. pic.twitter.com/vcQtlxnuty — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 20, 2020

Many attendees waiting for Trump’s rally in Tulsa are not wearing masks or social distancing, CNN’s @martinsavidge reports. Most tell him they are not concerned about the risk of contracting coronavirus. https://t.co/CwqUwBysJd pic.twitter.com/k3lAksjENu — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2020

—