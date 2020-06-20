***Live Updates*** Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma: ‘Great American Comeback’ Rallies Begin

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 26: People cheer as they listen to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign for re-election in the 2020 presidential race. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

8:18 PM: Trump now talks about building up the U.S. military. He says everything is built in the U.S.A. He now talks about passing VA choice and thanks Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe (R).

8:15 PM: Trump says the “silent majority is stronger than ever before.” He says: “Five months from now, we are going to defeat Sleepy Joe Biden.” Trump says Republicans are the “party of law and order.”

Trump talks up his “all-time record” of confirming conservative federal judges. He also talks about his “two great Supreme Court Justices.”

“We could get a few more,” Trump adds.

He says Biden gets a “pass” from the media.

8:10 PM: Trump takes the stage.

“We begin our campaign,” Trump says. “You are warriors. Thank you. We had some very bad people outside… They were doing bad things.”

Trump says he appreciates the crowd.

Trump says Oklahoma’s elected officials have told him he is doing very well in the state. He seems genuinely thrilled by his good numbers in Oklahoma.

8:05 PM: Trump expected to take the stage soon.

7:50 PM: Pence mentions that Planned Parenthood endorsed Biden. He says he could not be prouder to stand with a president who stands for life. Pence talks about all 50 states “re-opening” and says, “the transition to greatness has begun.”

7:46 PM: Pence says what happened to George Floyd shocked the country and justice will be served. He says there is no excuse for what happened to George Floyd. But he says there is also no excuse for the rioting, looting, and violence that followed. He said Biden issued a statement and Trump sent in the National Guard. Pence says we are not going to defund the police–“not now, not ever.”

7:38: PM: Pence now on stage to warm up the crowd. The vice president talks about setting the stage for the “great American comeback” before getting into his standard introductory remarks. He says a movement was born four years ago and the movement looks like it’s doing fine tonight. Crowd chants “Sleepy Joe” after Pence mentions Biden, who he says wants to “raise taxes.” Pence says Biden wants to go back to “economic surrender” and “will cost America jobs.”

Trump’s haters just trolling the campaign:

7:35 PM:

7:30 PM: Trump arrives in Oklahoma.

7:05 PM: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will not be speaking outside before the rally because apparently there were just a few people in the “overflow” area. Not scheduling the event at Skelly Field (or in Norman… or in Stillwater) could have been a tell.

 

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.