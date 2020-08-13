Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden on Thursday claimed that President Donald Trump opposes a November presidential election because he has voiced opposition to mass-mail voting.

Biden, flanked by his newly-selected running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), was asked about President Trump’s comments on mail-in voting during a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s pure Trump,” he quipped. “He doesn’t want an election.”

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump told Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo that funds for mass-mail voting and the Post Office are two points standing in the way of striking an agreement with Democrat congressional leadership regarding additional coronavirus relief.

“It’s their fault,” the president began, before listing demands put forth by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “They want $3.5 billion for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money, basically. They want $3.5 billion for the mail-in votes, okay, universal mail-in ballots, 3.5 trillion. They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to have the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren’t getting there. By the way, those are just two items.”

Biden’s remark is not the first time he has accused President Trump of opposing a November election. In April, the former vice president stated that the president will attempt to delay their fall match-up.

“Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” he said at the time.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the Post Office. Now what in God’s name is that about?” he added. “Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”