Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, said Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention (RNC) that people have to recognize they are being “manipulated” by the media and big tech.

“People must recognize that our thoughts, opinions, and even the choice of who we vote for are being manipulated and invisibly coerced by the media and tech giants,” Tiffany Trump said.

“If you tune into the media, you get one biased opinion or another. And if what you share does not fit into the narrative they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a “lie,” regardless of the truth. This manipulation of what information we receive impedes our freedoms,” she added.

Tiffany said that this system of “misinformation” causes “fear” and “divisiveness” among people who are robbed of their right to form their own opinions and beliefs on subjects.

The recent law school graduate noted that although this generation is facing an uncertain future, she urged people this election season to “transcend political boundaries” in a fight to keep America true to its values and make choices on “results and not rhetoric.”

She urged Americans to “seek out the truth and learn from those with different opinions” before forming their own opinions and look beyond what other politicians say.

“I implore you to see beyond the façade that so many other politicians employ. They mask themselves in disguises of decency, as they try to pressure us to mask our own identities and beliefs,” she said.

“My father is the only person to challenge the establishment, the entrenched bureaucracy, big pharma, and media monopolies to ensure that Americans’ constitutional freedoms are upheld and that justice and truth prevail,” Tiffany added.