Live Updates*** Republican National Convention Night Four

President Donald Trump will headline the final night of the Republican National Convention as he accepts his party’s nomination from the South Lawn of White House. Other speakers on Thursday evening will include: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR); Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY); Franklin Graham; Alice Johnson; Ann Dorn; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA); Carl and Marsha Mueller; UFC’s Dana White; Ivanka Trump.

Tonight’s theme is “Land of Greatness.”

All times Eastern.

9;19 PM: Ann Dorn—the widow of the late David Dorn, a retired police officer whom a looter murdered during the George Floyd protests in St Louis–says her husband “had a big smile and a heart to match. He was blessed with the gift of gab, and that gift enabled him to touch souls and inspire people, especially young people.”

He says after David retired, he still befriended everyone. She talks about a young man named Lee who opened a pawn shop. Whenever the shop’s alarm went off, the alarm company called Dave…She says most of the alarms were false alarms:

The alarm that went off the morning of June 2nd was for real. It was a violent night in St. Louis. Four police officers were shot. Others were hit with rocks and fireworks. At least 55 businesses were damaged, looted, or set on fire. As the Officer Wellness and CIT Coordinator with the police department, I was keenly aware of the rioting and spent the evening getting ready to mobilize support for officers who were impacted. After I had gone to bed, Dave received a call from Lee’s alarm company. The front door of the pawn shop had been breached. This time, he didn’t wake me up to tell me. He probably knew I would have tried to stop him or insisted on going with him. As I slept, looters were ransacking the shop. They shot and killed Dave in cold blood and then live-streamed the execution and his last moments on this earth. Dave’s grandson was watching the video on Facebook in real time, not realizing he was watching his own grandfather dying on the sidewalk.

She says she re-lives this horror in her mind every day.

“My hope is that having you re-live it with me now will help shake this country from this nightmare we’re witnessing in our cities and bring about positive, peaceful change,” she says. “How did we get to this point where so many young people are so callous and indifferent towards human life? This isn’t a video game where you can commit mayhem and then hit reset and bring all the characters back to life. David is never coming back to me. He was murdered by people who didn’t know, and just didn’t care.”

Ann Dorn says “violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest. They do not safeguard black lives.” She says Trump knows we need more Davids in our communities–not fewer.

9:15 PM: Debbie Flood, who owns a small foundry and machine shop in Wisconsin that manufactures cast bronze architectural hardware, says she lost nearly 50% of her business to China in the mid-2000s. She wondered how a small company like hers could continue to compete.

“At the time, Joe Biden was a senator,” she says. “He voted to normalize trade with China and helped pave the way for them to join the WTO, even though they were hurting American companies like ours.”

She says that when “Donald Trump was elected, and we breathed a sigh of relief.”

“He actually fought for American workers and American craftsmen,” she says. “He actually cared about bringing back those three beautiful words, ‘Made in America.'”

She says Biden doesn’t know anything about creating jobs or business. She says he has spent 47 years in government and it is doubtful he will figure it out in year 48.

9:10 PM: Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes talks about his Hawaiian, Filipino, Japanese and Spanish ancestry.

“My father demonstrated his warrior spirit over 50 years ago fighting a dictator in his homeland–the Philippines. Barely escaping with his life, he started anew in America,” he says. “He arrived with nothing but faith, determination and a willingness to work hard. He lived the American Dream, building businesses, a family and seeing me become Utah’s first minority statewide elected official. Today, I channel my warrior roots by battling human trafficking.”

He says he has led some of the largest human trafficking prosecutions and “President Donald Trump is a fierce warrior against human trafficking.” He says Trump asked insightful questions and “promised to attack this evil” when they met in 2017.

Reyes says he lost his father to cancer a few months ago: “When he passed, he had by his bedside: his scriptures, family photos and a pen President Trump gave me to give him. Dad loved that pen. It represented freedom to him, the freedom that only exists when someone is willing to fight for it”

“To my father, President Trump is that ultimate warrior fighting for our freedom,” he continues. “If you listen to Democrats, the media, and liberal elite, they will tell you that America’s light doesn’t shine as brightly around the world as it once did. That’s simply not true. The same light that brought my father to America inspires the desperate and downtrodden equally today.”

9:05 PM: UFC’s Dana White touts Trump’s economic accomplishments and rails against people who want to defund the police. He praises Trump for working to bring back the economy safely after COVID hit.

MMA promoter Dana White talking about "lawless destruction." "C'mon America! Defunding these vital positions is not the answer. These first responders have always stepped up for us." Then giving his own presence on a COVID task force as evidence of Trump's effective response. pic.twitter.com/IQtAiDrSkj — Edward Keenan (@thekeenanwire) August 28, 2020

8:59 PM: Mitch McConnell says today’s Democrats do not want to improve the lives of those living in Middle America. He says Democrats want to defund the police and take away your Second Amendment rights. They want to give free health care to illegal immigrants and offer no protections to the unborn. He says with two more liberal Senators, we can’t undo the damage they will do. He says that is why Democrats spent two weeks not saying anything about what Joe Biden will do before saying the GOP Senate is the “firewall” against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda.

8:54 PM: Dan Scavino, who has been working for Trump for 30 years, says he never would have imagined he would be working for Trump for three decades.

“All these years later, there is a part of me that still feels a sense of wonder every day when I consider the journey we have taken together — and taken with so many of you watching tonight,” he says. “Because my personal story with Donald Trump, in so many ways, is your story, too. He saw potential in me. A spark. The possibility that I could be more, do more, and achieve more than even I thought was possible. That’s how he views this country, too. We have all just scratched the surface of what we can do together.”

He says if there is one thing viewers take away from him tonight, “it is this–President Trump is a kind and decent man. I wish you could be at his side with me to see his endless kindness to everyone he meets.”

He says Trump can’t be bought, bullied, or beaten.

“President Trump is the first leader who’s been too strong, too tough, and too savvy to be crushed by the status quo establishment and the political media class,” he says before saying what they call “chaos,” Trump calls “change.”

He says Trump is a man of the people and points out the RNC featured real Americans “who are just like us.”

8:51 PM: Stacia Brightmon talks about having been homeless and finding out about from the Texas Workforce Commission about S&B’s Women in Construction Earn-While-You-Learn apprenticeship program. She says President Trump backed “policies that made it easy for states and companies to give opportunities to hardworking Americans” like her.

8:45 PM: Rep. Jeff Van Drew says how he became a Republican says a lot about today’s Democrats. He says Democrats had become less accepting of American traditions and exceptionalism. He says it was not the party he knew and says his first vote in the House was against the San Francisco liberal for House Speaker. He says, with the Squad, Democrats went from being liberal to radical and were no longer about just raising taxes. They were also for open borders. He says he voted no on impeachment and met with Trump soon after and the president made him feel more comfortable than Pelosi made him feel in her caucus. He says he then became a Republican a few days later. He says when Democrats tried to order him around, he said he had had enough with their radical, socialist agenda. He says Biden “is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party.”

8:40 PM: Ja’Ron Smith, deputy assistant to the president, says the media don’t show faces like his parents’ when they talk about struggling Americans. He said he didn’t know a Republican growing up and believed all the stereotypes. He says Trump cares about every issue important to Black communities and talks about Trump’s funding for HBCUs and fight for school choice. He says he has shown the “deep empathy” Trump has shown the families who have been killed by senseless violence after mentioning the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. He says Trump has a lot of Cleveland in him for a New Yorker.

White House advisor Ja'Ron Smith: "Growing up, I'd never really known a Republican. I believed all the stereotypes. It took meeting Republicans who shared my values to show me I was wrong." https://t.co/EyJzJDolZ4 pic.twitter.com/KhTpQk2kCv — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2020

8:35 PM: Rev. Franklin Graham opens the final night with a prayer. After the Pledge of Allegiance, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says America is a forward-looking country and Republicans are proud to stand with President Trump.

8:30 PM: Final night of RNC about to start.

Democrats and Biden didn’t even mention the Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and so called “Peaceful Protesters” at their Convention. They will allow rampant crime, just as they do in Portland. If they ask us, as they must do, we will end crime in their Democrat run cities, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2020

Will the left raise these concerns for Friday’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March in DC?

