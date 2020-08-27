Rep. Van Drew at RNC: Voting No on Impeachment Was ‘Easy Call’

Democrats made another mistake when they went after President Trump with impeachment, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) said Thursday at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“Democratic leaders told me that I had to vote for impeachment or my life would be made difficult and I wouldn’t be allowed to run again. Listen, I’m from South Jersey, and you’d better come at me with more than just loud words and empty threats,” Drew said.

The congressman continued:

I voted no on impeachment, and it was an easy call. Soon after, I met with President Trump, and he made me feel more comfortable and welcome in the Oval Office than Nancy Pelosi ever made me feel in her caucus. And a few days later, I officially changed parties, and I became a Republican.

When the Democrats tried to order him around, Van Drew was able to say, “I’ve had enough with their radical, socialist agenda.”

However, presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) was not able to say the same, the congressman said.

“Do you really believe Joe Biden is ready, willing, and, most of all, able to do the same? As Joe says, ‘Come on, man.’ Joe Biden is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party. The same radicals trying to install him as their puppet president,” he added.

In December 2019, Van Drew officially became a Republican and pledged his undying support for Trump during a meeting at the White House, according to Breitbart News.

President Trump said the congressman was “very smart because he knows it’s not going to be the minority for long,” adding, “I have a feeling we’re going to do very well in 2020.”

During his speech Thursday, Van Drew said America is the best nation in the world and President Trump helped make it such.

“There are a lot of Democrats who support our president and are disgusted for what their old party, what my old party, has become,” he said, then offered some advice.

“Be true to who you are now, not who the Democrats used to be. That’s why I’m a proud Republican and why I will be voting for Donald Trump,” he concluded.