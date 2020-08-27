Watch Live: Republican National Convention, Day Four

Prominent Republicans such as President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will speak on the fourth and final day of the Republican Convention Thursday evening.
At 8:30 P.M. Eastern, the Republican National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. While the contention is nominally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, most of the speakers will participate virtually.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ)
- Ivanka Trump
- Ja’Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White
- President Donald Trump
During his keynote speech on Wednesday night at the RNC, Vice President Mike Pence said that former Vice President Joe Biden sees the worst in America, while he and Trump see “American greatness.”
