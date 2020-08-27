Watch Live: Republican National Convention, Day Four

Prominent Republicans such as President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will speak on the fourth and final day of the Republican Convention Thursday evening.

At 8:30 P.M. Eastern, the Republican National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. While the contention is nominally held in Charlotte, North Carolina, most of the speakers will participate virtually.

After Carson speaks, the following speakers are expected to give remarks:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ)

Ivanka Trump

Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

President Donald Trump

During his keynote speech on Wednesday night at the RNC, Vice President Mike Pence said that former Vice President Joe Biden sees the worst in America, while he and Trump see “American greatness.”

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of the Republican National Convention.