Watch Live: Protesters March in D.C. During Republican National Convention

Protesters gathered in Washington, DC, Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“Organizing group Shutdown DC announced it would ‘crash Trump’s party’ with a rally Thursday night,” according to Fox 6.

Just after 8:00 p.m., a large crowd assembled outside St. John’s Church, chanting, “If we don’t get it, burn it down!”:

Protesters in front of St Johns Church chanting if “we don’t get it (justice) burn it down!” pic.twitter.com/KDq73c0Knj — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Another group carried signs and chanted, “Black Lives Matter,” according to Reuters:

As the #RNC2020 gets underway, protesters take to the streets of Washington, D.C., chanting 'Black Lives Matter' pic.twitter.com/9ak0rcxgJn — Reuters (@Reuters) August 28, 2020

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong shared video footage of protesters confronting police officers:

BLM protesters in Washington DC begin their belligerence against police ahead of the weekend's big march. pic.twitter.com/Lue2GtmnK7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2020

A woman speaking to another crowd of protesters told the group, “Trump needs to go. People need to be before profit. We will stand and fight against tyranny. The people will win”:

The Go-Go protest bus is now at 15th and Pennsylvania. Large crowd of protesters. They’re close to the entrance that would lead to the South Lawn of the White House. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/lutXJIxTSZ — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 28, 2020

At 9:20 p.m., One America News Network’s (OANN) Jack Posobiec shared video footage of protesters performing a “ritual execution” of President Trump with what appeared to be a guillotine:

Protesters are holding a ritual execution of President Trump outside the White House https://t.co/CzQAK1Y9Jk — Fiery But Mostly Poso 🔥 (@JackPosobiec) August 28, 2020

Cheong tweeted more footage of protesters and the guillotine:

Unhinged protesters in DC. pic.twitter.com/lTnPbglM1D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2020

Organizers also planned a “Purpose Party” at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Thursday evening, the Fox 6 report said.

“Then from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m., the scheduled time of the convention, Shutdown DC is planning to hold a ‘Drown Out Trump Live GoGo Show and Noise Demo’ with live performances on the corner of 17th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.,” the outlet stated.