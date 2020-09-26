Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania, hours after nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

7:40 PM: Rally about to get started. Electric crowd is ready for Trump.

Air Force One lands at Harrisburg/Middletown, PA., and taxis to the hangar for another Trump rally, 2nd one in five days in the Keystone State, reflecting the importance his campaign places on winning PA., which he won in 2016 but by less than a single percentage point. pic.twitter.com/Wdy0NUvEvQ — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 26, 2020

7:25 PM: Air Force One is wheels down.

As Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” blasts in Middletown, a light drizzle has started at tonight’s outdoor Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/OItQGwA5U2 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 26, 2020

7:15 PM: Trump expected to arrive in about 15 minutes.

The singing of the National Anthem at President Donald Trump’s rally in Middletown. People continue to file on for tonight’s rally. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/H6HSacNR1w — Karina Cheung (@KarinaCBS21) September 26, 2020

The crowd here in Middletown reacting to President Trump walking out to announce his Supreme Court Justice Nominee in Washington. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/UiCLAysode — Karina Cheung (@KarinaCBS21) September 26, 2020

We are in Middletown, PA where President Trump will hold a rally later tonight. A big crowd is already on hand and they are watching as The President formally nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/ZePh6uB8WN — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) September 26, 2020

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police coming in to the Trump event at HIA.@WGAL pic.twitter.com/yoP5nMNIBv — BarbaraBarrWGAL (@BarbaraBarrWGAL) September 26, 2020

This is the crowd FOUR HOURS before President Trump is set to speak in Middletown, PA tonight! More still coming…this ones going to be huge! See you soon @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/40PHZAXP26 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 26, 2020

Loud cheers in Middletown, PA, where President Donald Trump will rally supporters later tonight. They campaign is steaming Trump’s WH Rose Garden remarks— as Trump announces Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, the crowd here in PA starts chanting “USA!” pic.twitter.com/FvPv5TTYN6 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) September 26, 2020