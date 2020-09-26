***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania, hours after nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

7:40 PM: Rally about to get started. Electric crowd is ready for Trump.

7:25 PM: Air Force One is wheels down.

7:15 PM: Trump expected to arrive in about 15 minutes.

