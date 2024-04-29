O.J. Simpson’s Bank of America Credit Card Sells for More than $10K at Auction

Former NFL great and accused murderer O.J. Simpson’s canceled Bank of America credit card has sold for more than $10,000 at auction.

The business account card that bears his name, which expired last year, sold at Goldin Auctions on Thursday for $10,675, according to TMZ.

Simpson died of cancer on April 10 at the age of 76 after a life both of fame and infamy. “The Juice” went from the height of NFL fame to movie and TV stardom to being accused of a double homicide but being acquitted and then serving time in jail for organizing the theft of sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

The ten K auction price netted the owner of the card, Jonathan Lepore, a tidy profit after he bought the card on eBay last year for only $70.

Lepore said he bought the card to give to his father — who reportedly once knew O.J., but when the former NFL star passed away this month. He thought he might earn a profit from auctioning the card as memorabilia.

Ultimately, 63 bidders pushed the final gavel price past the ten-thousand-dollar mark.

Lepore, though, noted that he is not keeping all the cash and said he intends to donate 10 percent of the final amount to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

