Exclusive: Tucker Carlson to Call for ‘Extremism’ from Parents in Defense of Children in Moms for America Interview

Tucker Carlson will call for “extremism” from American parents in defense of their children from leftist Democrat ideologues in an interview with Moms for America that will be published on Tuesday morning, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Quotes from Carlson’s interview provided to Breitbart News before its release show the former Fox News primetime host — who now runs his own network, the Tucker Carlson Network — is calling for parents to stand up and defend their kids.

“If there was ever a time for extremism, it’s in defense of your own children,” Carlson says in the interview, adding:

Fear no one in defense of your children. Not the civil authorities. Fear no one. We can have civil debates about legislation and all that stuff. We cannot have a civil debate about my kids. They’re my kids; they’re not your kids. You hurt my kids, and I will hurt you. And it’s that simple.

Carlson also says in the interview that parents must step up and defend their children, and if they do not, they are “contemptible.”

“If you can’t defend your own children, then you’re a contemptible person,” Carlson says.

“The most important relationship in nature is between parent and child,” Carlson adds:

And anybody who seeks to intrude on that or replace the parent needs to be resisted with force, including physical force. Go ahead and arrest me for saying that, but I mean it. And by the way, any government that would even presume to do that deserves to be smacked in the nose really hard.

Carlson’s full interview with the Moms for America Podcast will appear on the group’s YouTube and Rumble pages on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.