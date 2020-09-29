During the presidential debate on Tuesday, President Donald Trump argued that the American people want to reopen the country, and the Democrats want to wait until after the election to hurt his re-election bid.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have kept draconian lockdown protocols in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“[Americans] don’t what their states shut down,” Trump said. “I look at New York. It’s so sad what’s happening in New York. It’s almost like a ghost town.”

“And I’m not sure it can every recover — what they’ve done in New York,” Trump said. “People want their places opened. They want to get back to their lives.”

Trump also said that people’s suffering from lockdown is greater than from the coronavirus, including increases in mental health issues and suicide.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter