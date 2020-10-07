Live Updates*** Vice Presidential Debate: Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will face off Wednesday evening in the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the debate.

All times Eastern.

9:25 PM: Page asks both about whether voters deserve to know about the health of Trump and Biden. Pence says that they have been moved by the prayers that have come in for the president. He says the care Trump received at Walter Reed was exceptional and the “transparency” will continue. He says he is extremely grateful and more than a little moved for the bipartisan concern. She thanks Biden and Harris for their genuine concern and congratulates Harris on the “historic nature” of her nomination.

Harris says Biden has been transparent while Trump has not been… she then pivots to taxes and says Trump has not even been transparent on taxes. Harris says Trump is $400 million in debt and she says the American people have a right to know the people Trump owes money to and if they are influencing Trump’s decisions.

She says Biden is “honest” and “forthright” and puts it all out there while Trump has been about “covering up everything.”

9:22 PM: After Pence punts on a question about whether he has had a conversation about Trump about the transfer of power in case of a disability, Harris says Biden chose her because of what she accomplished as California’s attorney general. She says Biden asked her to serve with him because they share the purpose of wanting to lift up the American people.

9:18 PM: Page asks Harris if she would take a Coronavirus vaccine.

Harris says if public health professionals like Dr. Fauci say it is okay, she would be the first in line. She says if Donald Trump tells her to take it, she won’t.

Sen. Kamala Harris on vaccine: "If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it." #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/4WLvBW7Omq — The Hill (@thehill) October 8, 2020

Pence accuses Harris of “undermining public confidence” in the vaccine and tells her to “stop playing politics with people’s lives.” She says her undermining of the confidence of the vaccine is “unacceptable.”

9:15 PM: Page asks Pence about being in the front row of a “super spreader” event at the White House. She asks why the American people should trust the administration when they have been so reckless.

He says there has been a “great deal of speculation” about the event and it was an outdoor event. Pence says this administration trusts the American people while Biden and Harris believe in mandates.

Harris says you respect the American people when you tell them the truth. She says this administration stood on information that prevented Americans from making preparations about how to deal with the pandemic. She says the American people have had to sacrifice far too much because of the “incompetence” of this administration.

9:12 PM: Harris says whatever Pence is claiming the administration has done, it has clearly not worked. She says Pence is the head of the task force and knew on January 28 how serious this was. Harris says Pence didn’t tell Americans because Trump wanted people to be calm. She asks Americans how calm they were during the pandemic.

Pence says it is a “great disservice” to the sacrifices the American people made to say what the administration has done in the past eight months has not worked. Pence says if Trump didn’t shut down half of the American economy, we could have lost 2.2 million Americans. Pence says the American people deserve credit for the sacrifices they made.

9:09 PM: Page asks Pence about America’s high death toll and why it is higher, as a percentage of the population, than almost any other wealthy country. Pence talks about Trump’s China ban and says Biden opposed that decision, calling it “xenophobic.” Pence says that decision bought the administration time to save hundreds of thousands of American lives. Pence says the Biden plan reads a lot like Trump’s plan. He talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE. Pence says it looks like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a lot about.

"When you look at the Biden [COVID-19 pandemic] plan, it reads an awful lot like what Pres. Trump and I — and our task force — have been doing every step of the way," VP Pence says. "When I look at their plan…it looks a little bit like plagiarism." pic.twitter.com/10vCWVqSFx — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 8, 2020

9:06 PM: The first question is about the Coronavirus. Page asks Harris that even if a vaccine is released, the next administration will face hard choices. She asks what the Biden administration will do next year that the Trump administration will not.

Harris says the American people have witnessed what is “the greatest failure” by any administration in the history of the country. She says frontline workers have been treated like sacrificial workers and more than 200,000 people have died. She says on January 28, the vice president and the president were informed about the nature of the pandemic and they “knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you.” She says Trump claimed it was a hoax and the administration engaged in a cover up and “they still don’t have a plan.”

She really doesn’t answer what they would do differently except contact-tracing.

9:05 PM: Page says we are meeting as the president and first lady are battling the Coronavirus and she wishes them well. She says she wants a debate that is “lively” yet “civil.”

9:03 PM: Page welcomes everyone to the debate and says it is her “honor” to moderate the first and only vice presidential debate. She says they have taken “extra precaution” during the pandemic and notes the audience is socially distanced. She welcomes the candidates and they both take their seats.

8:59 PM: Moderator Susan Page takes her seat as the debate is about to get started.

8:45 PM: Members of the Commission on Presidential Debates remind the audience to “not interfere” by applauding or cheering while the candidates debate. Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-chair, says law enforcement will escort anyone in the audience who takes their mask off and refuses to put it back on out of the debate hall.

You can see @VP Pence waving at the crowd as he drives by (the vehicle I follow with camera). His motorcade arrived a few minutes after @KamalaHarris motorcade. Let the #VPDebate2020 begin. @fox13 #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/3zyVeX5sax — Lauren Steinbrecher (@LaurenSnews) October 8, 2020

8:35 PM:

Pence will be bringing Ann Dorn, widow of retired police captain David Dorn, to the VP debate. https://t.co/tzjGhPOkRi — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 7, 2020

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

8:30 PM: Some are still insisting the Pence-Harris debate should be held virtually.

And we’re inside the debate venue at U of U’s Kingsbury Hall— guests, wearing masks provided at the door, have tested negative for Covid in the last 72 hours and had their temperatures checked before entry— they’re assigned seats socially distanced throughout the auditorium. pic.twitter.com/N2922bSK3m — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 8, 2020