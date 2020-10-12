Live Updates*** Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee will kick off judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Monday.

8:50 AM: Barrett arrives for hearings:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives on Capitol Hill for the opening day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings. pic.twitter.com/yZ1JCbbSM7 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 12, 2020

Judiciary Committee about to gavel in to begin hearings for #AmyConeyBarrett – I hope Democrats today will clearly renounce their attacks on her religious faith and admit these attacks have been wrong and bigoted — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 12, 2020

Today is the 1st day of the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, a respected judge who is supremely qualified to serve on #SCOTUS. Unfortunately, Democrats have been working to attack her integrity and smear her reputation. I am fearful we will see more of the same today. pic.twitter.com/qVtKMltPWI — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 12, 2020

Looking forward to the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s testimony in front of @senjudiciary! #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/Wq8EpmlF2K — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) October 12, 2020

8:45 AM: Feinstein vowing to do everything she can to “delay or stop this process.”

Here’s what’s at stake today: Republicans are jamming through a Supreme Court nominee who could rip health care away from millions in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed more than 215,000 Americans. Democrats will do all we can to delay or stop this process. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 12, 2020

Today is Day 1 of the Senate Judiciary hearings on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. This whole thing is an irresponsible botch because Republicans are desperate to confirm another justice to repeal the ACA, overturn Roe v. Wade, & keep big donors happy. pic.twitter.com/A3UdlBM73z — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 12, 2020

Opening statements will be delivered today by the 12 Judiciary Republican Senators led by Chair Graham and 10 Democratic Senators led by Ranking Member Feinstein. Several cmte members including Harris will be remote due to concerns over COVID-19 safety protocols on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/xEzppZd86z — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 12, 2020

Democrats hv long said the American Bar Association is the "gold standard" &they hv determined Judge Amy Coney Barrett is WELL QUALIFIED 2b Supreme Court Justice. Judge Barrett is a highly respected legal scholar & is certainly WELL QUALIFIED — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 12, 2020

American Bar Association’s Standing Cmte on the Federal Judiciary rated Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as "'Well Qualified' & a minority is of the opinion she is 'Qualified' to serve on the Supreme Court. The majority rating represents Standing Cmte’s official rating." pic.twitter.com/uLPiVzdOEk — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 12, 2020

NEW — Amy Coney Barrett’s opening statement. Notable line: “The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.” pic.twitter.com/Uvuqlgn4km — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 11, 2020

Dianne Feinstein is leading all 10 Senate Judiciary Democrats in calling on the Justice Department to provide missing materials from Amy Coney Barrett's questionnaire. "Please immediately provide an explanation for the omission of these materials." https://t.co/KnGHlNa30w — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 12, 2020

“There’s no place lower to go. And the only way to actually preserve or restore any legitimacy will be to add seats,” says Christopher Kang https://t.co/qPJT4c7gJb https://t.co/vLUW0lCmUS — MaryAlice Parks (@maryaliceparks) October 12, 2020

Democrats are trying to fundamentally, structurally change the court so they can add liberal justices and use the judiciary as a superlegislature. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 12, 2020

The setup for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/f7i56FG0hT — Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) October 11, 2020

For context – Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in 2018 pic.twitter.com/RRPyTkQRnn — Erin Schaff (@erinschaff) October 11, 2020