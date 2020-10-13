***Live Updates*** Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings Continue

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 12: Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett stands after the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice in the Hart Senate Office Building on October 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. With less than a month until the presidential election, President Donald Trump …
Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
Tony Lee

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings continue on Tuesday. Senators will have two days of questioning.

All times Eastern.

All times Eastern.

9:32 AM: After asking Barrett to introduce her family, Feinstein starts her questioning about abortion. She talks about seeing people go to Mexico in college to have abortions in the 1950s when abortion was illegal.

9:15 AM: On abortion, Graham, in a tough re-election campaign, talks about his fetal heartbeat bill and seems just as concerned about his reelection than questioning Barrett. Graham allowing Barrett to describe how various cases would eventually end up in the Supreme Court. Barrett says it’s not just a vote and the judicial process is different.

Barrett says she owns a gun when asked. She says she can fairly decide a case even though she owns a gun.

Barrett says she can set aside her Catholic beliefs to fairly decide cases when asked by Graham.

Graham now asks the same process question about Citizens United and Obergefell (same-sex marriage) like he did with Heller. 

Graham now asks Barrett about substantive due process. She explains that there are some rights not expressed in the Constitution that people possess that states can’t take away without really good reasons. She mentions birth control and abortion and says there is a debate about how to define these rights and how far they should go.

Barrett now explaining stare decisis and precedent and reliance interests.

Graham asks Barrett about recusal regarding Obamacare and asks her if there is precedent on the issue. Barrett says there is not an issue of precedent in the case coming up before the Court because it is about severability.

Barrett says she has tried to be on a “media blackout” for the sake of her mental health but that is impossible and she is aware of a lot of caricatures that are going around about her faith and multi-racial family.

9:02 AM: Graham says he will try to demonstrate the difference between politics and judging when it comes to Obamacare. He says Obamacare has been a “disaster” for South Carolina. He says he wants “South Carolina Care” in his state. Graham says to Democrats Obamacare is a “placeholder for single-payer health care.” He has spent the the first five minutes of his allotted time railing against Obamacare.

Barrett explains that she is an originalist and when asked if she is a “female Scalia,” Barrett says he was a mentor and his philosophy is hers. She says she is is an originalist and also a textualist when it comes to statutes.

She says if she is confirmed, though, you would be getting Justice Barrett and not Justice Scalia. She says originalist and textualists sometimes disagree, citing the times Justices Thomas and Scalia have disagreed.

Graham says Barrett is one of the greatest picks Trump has made. Questioning now turns to Brown vs. Board of Education and super-precedents.

She says there would need to be segregation again for Brown to be overturned. Barrett says she does not see that happening any time soon.
Barrett says judges have to wait for cases and controversies and can’t walk in like a queen and be for gun control or against abortion.

9:01 AM: Graham gavels in the second day of hearings. He hopes to get through the first round of 30-minutes of questioning today.

8:50 AM: Expect Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats to stay on message for the next two days and make it all about health care:

8:45 AM: A long day of questioning ahead.

.

