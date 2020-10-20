Pro-Trump MAGA Parade 30 Miles Long Makes Way Through Phoenix

A MAGA parade of vehicles estimated to be 30 miles long or more made its way through Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

Photos and video show the massive pro-Trump caravan on I-17, including this one from Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ):

Today, I was driving on I-17 in Phoenix and I came across an AWESOME caravan parade for President @realdonaldtrump! Arizona loves Trump and we're ready to reelect him in November! #FOURMOREYEARS pic.twitter.com/XM3KMEJlyT — Debbie Lesko (@DebbieLesko) October 17, 2020

“For miles now there’s been a huge caravan of Trump supporters with Trump flags, Trump signs. It is absolutely fantastic,” she said.

One participant showed the massive line of vehicles that snaked down the highway:

She estimated there were “well over 1500 vehicles filling the freeway.”

Phoenix Trump/ Pence parade!! 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️ Never seen or felt such great admiration and affection for a president!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DMmxDbaEdW — camibear🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@Julieq2013) October 17, 2020

CBS 5 reported the line was 30 miles along:

Donald Trump supporters hold special parade that they say stretched 30 miles in Phoenix areahttps://t.co/5HefasV8Xe pic.twitter.com/qTnbgUJJ5s — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) October 18, 2020

Twitter user Matt Vandenberg showed the scores of drivers showing their support for President Donald Trump.

One Phoenix-area resident was not too happy about it and admitted she is “surrounded by Trump supporters” in her neighborhood.

I live near Phoenix and am surrounded by Trump supporters. There was a miles long Trump "parade" yesterday that went all around the valley. I hope to God it isn't like this everywhere. The closed-mindedness of some of these people is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/ZrpCbxRYd2 — ☀️🌵 Carrie 🌵☀️ (@RaceFanCC) October 18, 2020

“I hope to God it isn’t like this everywhere,” she wrote.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.