Pro-Trump MAGA Parade 30 Miles Long Makes Way Through Phoenix

Phoenix Trump parade
Twitter/@CedaRita
Kyle Olson

A MAGA parade of vehicles estimated to be 30 miles long or more made its way through Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

Photos and video show the massive pro-Trump caravan on I-17, including this one from Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ):

“For miles now there’s been a huge caravan of Trump supporters with Trump flags, Trump signs. It is absolutely fantastic,” she said.

One participant showed the massive line of vehicles that snaked down the highway:

She estimated there were “well over 1500 vehicles filling the freeway.”

CBS 5 reported the line was 30 miles along:

Twitter user Matt Vandenberg showed the scores of drivers showing their support for President Donald Trump.

One Phoenix-area resident was not too happy about it and admitted she is “surrounded by Trump supporters” in her neighborhood.

I hope to God it isn’t like this everywhere,” she wrote.

