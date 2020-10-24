Watch: Hundreds of Vehicles Join Hispanic Trump Parade in West Texas

Hundreds of West Texas residents joined the Trump Train rally organized by the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of San Angelo.

Members of the San Angelo, Texas, chapter of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly organized a Trump Train rally for Saturday morning, Breitbart News reported. The rally drew hundreds of people with flags and banners supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of cars, trucks, and motorcycles took to the roadways of San Angelo to express their support of the president who delivered on his 2016 campaign promises to help the oil and natural gas industry.

“I came out to have fun and support Trump,” San Angelo resident Ricky Rojas told a the San Angelo Standard-Times.

“I came out to have fun and support Trump.” San Angelo residents decorated their vehicles and paraded through the city Saturday morning during a “Trump Train Rally.” See the photos here. Posted by San Angelo Standard-Times on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Hundreds of supporters gathered for the RNHA Trump Rally Saturday morning Posted by FOX West Texas on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Now, here is a true American! Charlie came to Academy to look for fishing gear but when he saw the Trump rally he scrounged up a sign, taped it to his door and got in line. Posted by David Nowlin on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Following the parade, participants joined a rally where speakers included Republican Nominee for Congressional District 11 August Pfluger, RNHA National Chairwoman-Betty Cardenas, RNHA San Angelo Chairwoman-Lupe Gomez, God’s Soldier Ministries-David Hill, and Nehemiah School of Government- Eliel Rosa, San Angelo Live reported.

