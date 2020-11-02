PHOTOS: Trump Supporters Kick Off Sprint to the Finish in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered by the thousands in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday morning for the first of five rallies that will close out Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Photos:

The Fayetteville rally had been scheduled for last week, but was postponed due to poor weather.

Trump will also address rallies in Scranton, Pennsylvania; Traverse City, Michigan; and Kenosha, Wisconsin, before a finally rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.