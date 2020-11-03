Republican Madison Cawthorn Projected to Win U.S. House Seat

Madison Cawthorn
Madison Cawthorn for Congress
Amy Furr

Republican Madison Cawthorn is projected to win his election Tuesday night to fill North Carolina’s vacant House seat left by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

When Cawthorn takes office in January, the 25-year-old will be the youngest member of Congress, according to the Hill.

In his first response to the projected win, Cawthorn tweeted, “Cry more, lib,” as his followers congratulated him:

The 25-year-old is “viewed as a rising star in the Republican Party and secured a speaking slot at the GOP convention this summer before even winning the general election,” the Hill report said.

In a recent campaign ad filmed in a football field, Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed after a car accident in 2014, drew attention to those on the left who refuse to stand for America and its flag, according to Breitbart News.

“Are you tired of politicians who stand for nothing? You vote for these people to stand up for you. But when was the last time you saw a politician take a stand for anything?” he asked viewers.

“To be born an American is a gift from God. Living under this flag is a blessing no matter who you are or where you come from. I will never ever disrespect it. I am proud to be an American, and because I’m proud, I stand,” Cawthorn said while using his arms to get up from his wheelchair.

In a tweet on Monday, Cawthorn said his opponent, Moe Davis, “represents the antithesis of our values and his record of lies disqualifies him”:

“These mountains remember, our communities value truth, and tomorrow we cast Moe back to where he came from,” he wrote.

