House Dem Caucus Chair: ‘Only Way’ GOP Wins in ’26 Is ‘Suppressing the Vote’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) argued that “suppressing the vote” is “the only way” Republicans can win in the midterms.

In response to a question on Republican midterm messaging, Aguilar said that “to blame Democrats just seems, this is why the group has 30% approval rating. They cannot govern. They cannot lead. They do not have a strategy to lower the costs that people face. And that’s, unfortunately, what the American people are seeing. So, this is just all smokescreen.”

He continued, “And the only way that they win, John, is by suppressing the vote, by going after vote by mail, which they have in the Supreme Court, the Voting Rights Act, ICE at polling places. That is exactly what the American people know.”

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