AP: Democrat Mark Kelly Projected to Win Arizona

Democrat and former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly is projected to win Arizona in a race that was considered a toss-up in a once solidly red state, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The AP reported that Kelly’s victory is key for Democrats’ efforts to regain control of the Senate.

Kelly portrayed himself as a “moderate independent” on the campaign trail, endorsed by McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain and others.

Kelly also campaigned on stronger background checks and gun seizures from people who fall into certain categories.

McSally first ran for Senate in 2018 against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema to replace the seat held by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who vacated his seat.

McSally lost in the close race against Sinema, but she got a second chance at obtaining a seat in the U.S. Senate when Republican Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate seat vacated by the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and held temporarily by former Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ).

Meanwhile, former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin endorsed McSally in October.

McSally, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Daily in October, tied Kelly to the party of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), saying he would be “the 51st vote” for “open borders,” “a locked down America,” and “taking away our Second Amendment rights.”

The New York Times reported that Arizona had not voted for a Democrat candidate for president since 1996, when former President Bill Clinton was elected.