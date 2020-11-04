President Donald Trump declared victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina on Wednesday, citing his existing vote margins as proof.

“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president spoke as large numbers of mail-in ballots ate away at his leads in each state.

Trump also expressed his interest in declaring victory in Michigan, citing rumors of secretly dumped ballots in the state.

“Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!” he wrote.