President Donald Trump expressed frustration with the election results on Wednesday, as he watched his leads in important swing states disappear in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat-run and controlled,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted.”

The president noted that the election polls were widely off track and that he continued to outperform expectations.

“VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!” he wrote.

The president also reacted to voting updates of mail-in ballots coming in big for Biden, such as an update in the state of Michigan giving Biden 100 percent of over 128,000 votes.

“How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?” he wrote. “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?”

Several of the president’s messages on Twitter were flagged as “disputed” and “misleading” about the election by their censors.

