***Live Updates*** Day Two: 2020 Election Results

Election workers sort vote-by-mail ballots for the presidential primary at King County Elections in Renton, Washington on March 10, 2020. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images
Tony Lee

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice Presiden Joe Biden are battling over Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

All times Eastern.

12:01 PM: Georgia expects to finish counting today:

11:56 AM: Team Biden says they have won and are “going to defend the election.”

11:50 AM: Pennsylvania: Dems making case Biden will win the Keystone State:

11:40 AM: Maine:

11:35 AM: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaking to voters:

11:32 AM: Wisconsin has finished counting regular ballots. There could be some provisional ballots left to count.

11:30 AM: Big Tech:

11:25 AM: Michigan:

 

10:55 AM: Wisconsin:

10:50 AM: Trump campaign thinks Arizona still in play:

10:38 AM: PA Gov. thinks they won’t finish counting votes (apparently around 2.5-3 million mail-in ballots) by today:

10:37 AM: Biden expected to deliver address later today.

10:25 AM: Trump:

10:15 AM: Biden campaign laying out their path to victory. They think Michigan will be called today and Pennsylvania tomorrow. They think this race is “already a foregone conclusion.”

10:10 AM: Trump campaign not writing off Arizona, Nevada:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.