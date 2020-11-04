Live Updates*** Day Two: 2020 Election Results

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice Presiden Joe Biden are battling over Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

All times Eastern.

—

12:01 PM: Georgia expects to finish counting today:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the state still has to count about 200,000 absentee ballots and 40,000 to 50,000 early votes "Every legal vote will be counted," he says https://t.co/FXw91VIkrW pic.twitter.com/eIhXeGH7cJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

11:56 AM: Team Biden says they have won and are “going to defend the election.”

Biden lawyer Bob Bauer: "We're winning the election. We’ve won the election. And we're going to defend that election.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

11:50 AM: Pennsylvania: Dems making case Biden will win the Keystone State:

PENNSYLVANIA UPDATE 11: I've been saying from the beginning that Joe Biden will win PA. Here's two examples, from each side of the Commonwealth, on why I think it'll happen. pic.twitter.com/xffSwjGATc — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 4, 2020

11:40 AM: Maine:

Donald Trump is projected to win the one Electoral College vote from Maine's 2nd District. BDN and @DecisionDeskHQ called the race at 10:27 a.m. Story coming. #mepolitics #ME02 — Bangor Daily News (@bangordailynews) November 4, 2020

11:35 AM: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaking to voters:

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says during press briefing just now that she's "optimistic" that full unofficial results will be ready by the end of the day. — Riley Beggin (@rbeggin) November 4, 2020

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson: “Ballots are still being counted in our largest jurisdictions.” Number of ballots out still exceeds the margin between the candidates. Hopes to have unofficial tally in next 24 hours. Current Biden lead is 29,525. — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) November 4, 2020

Michigan Sec State Benson now saying she expects unofficial results within 24 hours. Why didn’t they count mail ballots earlier? Because the state legislature blocked repeated requests from the state government to do exactly that, she says. — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) November 4, 2020

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaking right now. Read More: https://t.co/eFUzlAua5J https://t.co/mqo8apJmcc — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) November 4, 2020

11:32 AM: Wisconsin has finished counting regular ballots. There could be some provisional ballots left to count.

NEW: "All of the ballots have indeed been counted" Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe says on @NBCNews. "We're not seeing that there's any counties that haven't posted their results on their websites." NBC News currently has Biden ahead by 20,697 votes. — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) November 4, 2020

11:30 AM: Big Tech:

Twitter spox: "As votes are still being counted across the country, our teams continue to take enforcement action on Tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information about the election broadly.” — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) November 4, 2020

11:25 AM: Michigan:

Michigan update: recently updated and reported results now include absentee ballots voted by citizens in Livonia and Dearborn. Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids still have yet to fully complete and report their tabulation of every ballot. — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 4, 2020

MI Presidential Election Results Biden (D): 50% (2,578,854 votes)

Trump (R): 49% (2,545,142 votes) Estimated: > 95% votes in More results here: https://t.co/P8otcaDgvj — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

10:55 AM: Wisconsin:

After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes. After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131. As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle. #Election2020 https://t.co/CEr82eiCWH — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

10:50 AM: Trump campaign thinks Arizona still in play:

Trump campaign officials telling reporters.. they trust their data and Gov. Ducey’s data more than “anyone hanging out in Washington DC or New York”…They argue they can win still the state by claiming their margin could end up with 30K votes for the president. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 4, 2020

10:38 AM: PA Gov. thinks they won’t finish counting votes (apparently around 2.5-3 million mail-in ballots) by today:

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf: "Make no mistake: our democracy is being tested in this election. This is a stress test of the ideas upon which this country was founded. The basic rule of one person, one vote — that still carries, and it has to carry here." — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) November 4, 2020

10:37 AM: Biden expected to deliver address later today.

NEW: Biden campaign manager @jomalleydillon says "we expect that at some point later today that the vice president will address the American people." — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 4, 2020

10:25 AM: Trump:

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

10:15 AM: Biden campaign laying out their path to victory. They think Michigan will be called today and Pennsylvania tomorrow. They think this race is “already a foregone conclusion.”

We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted. Tune in as my campaign manager @jomalleydillon and campaign adviser Bob Bauer give an update on where the race stands. https://t.co/Rwz4iR25B3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

10:10 AM: Trump campaign not writing off Arizona, Nevada:

Trump camp announced a 9:55 a.m. call to start right before Biden call at 10. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says, "We are confident in our pathway. We are confident in our math." He adds they are "projecting confidence" because they believe Trump will win NV, GA, AZ, & PA. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 4, 2020