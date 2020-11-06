Jeff Van Drew, Who Quit Democrats Over Impeachment, Re-elected as Republican

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who left the Democratic Party last year because it impeached President Donald Trump, has officially won re-election, the Associated Press reported Friday.

BREAKING: Republican Jeff Van Drew wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District. #APracecall at 12:10 p.m. EST. #Election2020 #NJelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 6, 2020

It is very rare for members of Congress to switch parties, and even rarer for them to win re-election after doing so.

Van Drew blamed the growing intolerance and radicalism of his party for pushing him away.

“This is who I am. It’s who I always was, but there was more tolerance of moderate Democrats, of Blue Dog Democrats, of Conservative Democrats, and I think that’s going away,” Van Drew told reporters at the White House after he announced his switch.

Van Drew quoted the late President Ronald Reagan: “I didn’t leave my party, my party left me.” He also pledged to support Trump in 2020.

Democrats had hoped to pick up the seat in 2020 as a way of punishing Van Drew for his defection.

Instead, voters rewarded Van Drew for switching parties — and punished Democrats for impeachment.

Van Drew’s victory cements Republicans’ strong performance in House races. Democrats expected to pick up seats on the strength of anti-Trump sentiment.

But Trump turned out Republican voters and helped down-ticket candidates — even if he appeared poised to lose the presidential election on Friday, pending recounts and court challenges, after continuing vote counts in battleground states.

