After months of lambasting President Donald Trump for holding large-scale in-person events amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden is now silent as thousands of his supporters gather in cities across the country to celebrate media outlets calling the 2020 contest in his favor.

Even before the race was called on Saturday, thousands of individuals began gathering on the streets of New York City, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, among others. Many of those waiting in anticipation of an official result to the contest were seen waving flags with Biden’s name and campaign symbol along with slogans from popular progressive causes, such as Black Lives Matter.

Cheers of “Trump! You’re! Fired!” break out in Times Square as thousands of New Yorkers celebrate the defeat of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/PNpduWybAb — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 7, 2020

⚡️HAPPENING NOW: Biden supporters celebrate on Sunset Blvd in Silver Lake #election2020 #silverlake pic.twitter.com/xjmAxQdsp5 — Sophie Flay (@abc7sophie) November 7, 2020

Incredible scenes outside the White House an hour after Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Thousands are here, more arriving every second. Cheering – flag waving – screaming – crying – just losing it pic.twitter.com/oNS74urnvt — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) November 7, 2020

The north end of Prospect Park has turned into a dance party, and every few minutes screams of joy just roll across the park, like a wave at a baseball game pic.twitter.com/ATifpgfuMg — Jodi Kantor (@jodikantor) November 7, 2020

While most of the participants appeared to be wearing masks, few seemed to be following the social distancing guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The CDC, in particular, has warned individuals, especially those at high-risk for the virus, to avoid crowded spaces and maintain at least a distance of six feet. In some instances, the coronavirus has also been found to be airborne and linger “for minutes to hours,” and as such, individuals have been told to exercise caution – even in outdoor environments with proper ventilation.

More troubling apart from violating social distancing guidelines is that some members of the crowds on Saturday were seen to be sharing beverages in celebration of Biden’s media-called victory. The conservative-leaning Federalist captured such a moment in front of the White House, with individuals taking turns drinking from a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Biden supporters pass a bottle of Veuve Clicquot outside the White House pic.twitter.com/mOdgWtRDCx — The Federalist (@FDRLST) November 7, 2020

The sharing of beverages has been deemed particularly risky by health officials, since the coronavirus spreads “very easily from person-to-person contact.” As such, the CDC has told individuals wanting to reduce their risk of exposure to avoid surfaces that may be contaminated with the respiratory droplets of others.

Biden, who made criticism of Trump’s response to the pandemic central to his White House campaign, has not addressed the lax social distancing precautions being taken by those gathering to support his victory. It is unclear if he will do so later this evening when delivering an address to the public from Wilmington, Delaware.

Last month, only days before the election, Biden told a drive-in rally in Pennsylvania that, although he missed up-close campaigning with large crowds, it was not viable during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I don’t like the idea of all this distance, but it’s necessary,” the former vice president said at the time, adding that “we don’t want to become superspreaders.”

The former vice president’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment on this story.