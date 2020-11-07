Mitt Romney Congratulates Joe Biden After Media Declare Him President

Failed 2012 presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden for reportedly winning the 2020 presidential election after many establishment outlets called the race in his favor.

“Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character,” Romney wrote. “We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.”

Romney’s statement arises as CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press (AP) called the election for Biden on Saturday morning.

However, President Donald Trump’s lawyers continue to challenge votes across many of the battleground states for reported problems with their voting systems.

Trump wrote in a statement on Saturday that he plans to challenge potentially fraudulent votes:

We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), another failed GOP presidential candidate, congratulated “President-elect” Joe Biden.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success,” Bush wrote. “Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.”

