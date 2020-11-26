Frank Gaffney, executive chairman and founder of the Center for Security Policy, appeared on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with special guest host Jerome Hudson on Wednesday and invited Americans to use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to rededicate themselves to American values of freedom and liberty.

Gaffney urged listeners to read a “Thanksgiving declaration” available at the Great America Party website, laying out America’s founding principles.

“It is an expression of the principles of the Make America Great Again movement,” Gaffney remarked. “[People can] download this statement and share it at their Thanksgiving tables. This is a moment when those of us who believe in this country’s exceptionalism and its founding with the grace of God and the rights that we enjoy, thanks to our Creator, those inalienable rights.”

Gaffney continued, “This is a moment for us to have a refounding, and we think if people will share this [declaration], … we think there’s real opportunity by getting the founding principles right to have sensible people in the Democratic Party, sensible people in the Republican Party, sensible independents, sensible people in the MAGA movement coming together behind a refounding of our country and a reaffirming of those principles.”

LISTEN:

Gaffney remarked, “TheGreatAmericaParty.com will hopefully be a platform for … getting people to coalesce behind a proactive response to the kinds of things that drove our founders into rebellion against a tyrannical non-representative and oppressive government over 200 years ago, and make sure that we don’t go down that road, now.”

The Great America Party’s Thanksgiving statement maintains America’s founding ethos as freedom born through resistance to tyranny. It urges Americans to protect their constitutional rights against an array of forces and groups arrayed against them.

“A rededication to our Nation’s revered principles specifically repudiates today’s anti-American repression,” reads the declaration, identifying an undermining of freedom of speech and expression by “cumulative constraints imposed by traditional media, technology cartels and big government bureaucrats and regulations.”

The statement holds, “To paraphrase the founder of one of the United States’ most important political parties, Abraham Lincoln, the Great America Party looks forward to contributing to unifying and giving voice to the aspirations of Great Americans of every race, creed and background across this country for a new birth of freedom under a government truly of, by and for the people, so that this constitutional Republic, under God, shall not perish from the Earth.”

Continuity of American exceptionalism depends on men and women regularly renewing their commitment to the nation’s founding principles, Gaffney determined.

