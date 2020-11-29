President Donald Trump’s lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is visiting key states to detail voter fraud allegations, but a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Breitbart News that statehouse Republican leaders in Michigan will not approve a similar appearance.

On Tuesday, Giuliani and fellow Trump counsel Jenna Ellis reviewed numerous allegations of “election irregularities” in Pennsylvania.

“In the case of Philadelphia and in the case of Allegheny County and one or two other counties, the mail-in ballots that were received were not inspected at all by any Republican. They were hidden from Republicans,” Giuliani told a Senate committee, CBS 3 reported.

“If there is any hint of fraud out there, we need to investigate,” Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) said during the hearing.

Giuliani will appear at a similar hearing, though unofficial, in Arizona on Monday, according to AZCentral.

“After a review of the statistical anomalies, and there are to numbers to count [sic], affidavits of improper actions and community outrage that has grown out of what appears to voters to be an attempt to throw the election through a number of fraudulent efforts, we decided as Members of the Legislature, and not as members of any specific committee, that we should move forward with a public hearing,” Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem (R) said.

But there will not be a similar event in Michigan, another state in which the Trump campaign is challenging the results.

“We’ve just determined that logistically it’s not something we’re going to be able to do,” Michigan House Oversight Committee Chairman Matt Hall (R) told the Detroit News.

“We were trying to get him to appear in person to testify. We couldn’t logistically make it work. I’ve asked him to submit his written testimony, and we’ll review it,” Hall said to the Detroit Free Press.

The Senate Oversight Committee has a hearing scheduled, but “The chairman has no plans for the Trump campaign to participate in those hearings,” a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) told the paper.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) and Shirkey met with Trump at the White House on November 20 and issued a joint statement afterwards claiming, “The Senate and House Oversight Committees are actively engaged in a thorough review of Michigan’s elections process and we have faith in the committee process to provide greater transparency and accountability to our citizens.”

They added, “We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have throughout this election.”

Giuliani has contended the Wayne County and state boards of canvassers certified 300,000 “illegitimate ballots,” in a state election officials say former Vice President Joe Biden won by about 154,000 votes.

When asked if he would appear before a House committee, Giuliani told Breitbart News, “We would certainly take the request seriously if it was given in good faith.”

A source with knowledge of the situation told Breitbart News that Michigan House leaders would not sign off on Giuliani’s appearance.

Chatfield did not respond to a request for comment, specifically what “logistics” prevented a hearing from being held.

