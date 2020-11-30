Matt Braynard, former data chief and strategist for the Trump campaign, tweeted Sunday evening that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has requested his findings on illegal ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America, tweeted:

Update: – The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots. – By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. – While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order. Note: everything I pass on to local/state/fed law enforcement, litigants, legislatures, journalists, etc, is always a copy. And despite sharing it with individuals from all of those groups, there’s never guarantee of a productive result.

– While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

Former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline (R), director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, also tweeted Sunday that the FBI has reached out to look at Braynard’s data. He said the Thomas More Society has retained Braynard and his team.

He tweeted: “After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data.”

He included a statement that said Braynard was contacted by FBI Special Agent Young Oh of the Los Angeles Field Office. Kline said in another tweet that Braynard’s data analysis shows “hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots.”

After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data. See statement below: pic.twitter.com/4CZKITK5cz — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) November 29, 2020

Kline said in an interview with the Washington Examiner on Sunday that there was “substantial and compelling evidence” of election fraud in swing states.

“We have obtained substantial and compelling evidence that unlawful actions by state and local election officials in swing states resulted in the casting and counting of hundreds of thousands of fraudulent ballots and the improper spoiling of tens of thousands of valid ballots. We are pleased to cooperate with any investigative authorities,” he said.

Kline said more about the evidence would be sharing Monday during a state legislature hearing in Arizona on potential fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

