President Donald Trump’s attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will now appear before a Michigan House committee after his attendance was previously blocked.

Giuliani will attend a House Committee on Oversight hearing on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. for a “presentation.”

The hearing will take place in Room 519 in the House Office Building in Lansing.

Breitbart News reported on Sunday that committee chairman state Rep. Matt Hall (R) had invited Giuliani to appear before his committee, as the former mayor has done in Pennsylvania and Arizona. Hall told the Detroit News that Giuliani’s appearance was not possible “logistically.”

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Breitbart News that Michigan House leaders would not sign off on Giuliani’s appearance.

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing on Tuesday regarding absentee ballot counting in Detroit after the presidential election.

A steady stream of witnesses, many of whom have filed sworn affidavits, detailed stories about what they observed at the ballot counting operation at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.

Watch here:

Over 100 observers of the ballot counting process in Detroit have filed affidavits testifying to what they witnessed, which included allegations of ballots being counted multiple times, procedures not being followed, observers being blocked from watching the process, and mysterious vehicles showing up in the middle of the night to deliver additional ballots.

The committees are holding hearings to inform potential election reform legislation.

