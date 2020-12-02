Exclusive: NRSC Relaunches Mock Campaign Website for Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff

ATLANTA — The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) relaunched its mock campaign website for Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff on Wednesday, highlighting his campaign’s recently revealed tie to the Chinese Communist Party and the support Ossoff has garnered from leftist members of Congress.

The NRSC, which purchased the rights to JonOssoff.com as soon as Ossoff announced his bid for Senate against Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in September 2019, reactivated the website following the recent revelation that Ossoff had omitted from his financial disclosure in May that his media production company, Insight TWI, accepted money from a Hong Kong-based company partly owned by a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ossoff’s campaign said in response to the financial disclosure that the omission was not intentional but rather a “paperwork oversight” that was “rectified” after “a normal review of the campaign’s paperwork.”

The mock campaign website provides Ossoff’s updated financial disclosure with the Hong Kong company included on it and features a pretend store selling a “Chinese Communist Party Director Chair.”

The NRSC also uses the website to promote Ossoff’s connections to leftist members of Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Green New Deal author Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), and others.

The Senate Majority political action committee aligned with Schumer has donated millions to Ossoff’s campaign, including a recent $5 million on negative ads as detailed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, endorsed Ossoff on Saturday, an endorsement Ossoff said he “welcomes.” Ossoff has also praised Green New Deal coauthors Markey and “Squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for their chief environmental initiative, although Ossoff does not endorse the Green New Deal itself.

The website launch comes ahead of the highly consequential January 5 Senate runoff race in Georgia, where control of the U.S. Senate hinges on whether both Ossoff and fellow Georgia Democrat opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock can secure wins against Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

Paige Lindgren, NRSC deputy press secretary, told Breitbart News of the website, “Georgians can count on JonOssoff.com for answers to all of their questions about Jon Ossoff. From his overly exaggerated resume to his shady business ties to CCP-linked organizations, voters can finally learn just how phony Ossoff is.”

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.