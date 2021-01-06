PHOTO: Protesters Erect Gallows Outside Capitol Building in D.C.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather across from the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty …
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Amy Furr

Protesters set up a gallows across from the United States Capitol building Wednesday following the March to Save America.

photo posted on social media shows what appears to be a noose hanging from the wooden structure as people stand with their backs to it, facing the Capitol building:

The scene on Capitol Hill turned chaotic when protesters at the event clashed with police officers.

“Several crowds stormed barricades outside Congress, where lawmakers are convening to vote on the certification of the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election. The Library of Congress has been evacuated amid violent clashes,” Breitbart News reported.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas shared video footage of the crowd tearing down fencing as they moved toward the Capitol building:

The building was eventually put on lockdown after the crowds gained access inside.

The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer shared video footage of the protesters clashing with police officers:

In a video posted to Twitter, President Trump urged thousands of his supporters to return home, stating, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us.”

“You have to go home now, we have to have peace. We have to have law and order,” he continued, adding, “Go home, we love you. You’re very special”:

“You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace,” Trump concluded.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.