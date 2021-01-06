PHOTO: Protesters Erect Gallows Outside Capitol Building in D.C.

Protesters set up a gallows across from the United States Capitol building Wednesday following the March to Save America.

A photo posted on social media shows what appears to be a noose hanging from the wooden structure as people stand with their backs to it, facing the Capitol building:

Breaking: Protesters have erected a gallows in front of the U.S. Capitol building. (Photo via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/Fs9y2Disnq — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 6, 2021

The scene on Capitol Hill turned chaotic when protesters at the event clashed with police officers.

“Several crowds stormed barricades outside Congress, where lawmakers are convening to vote on the certification of the Electoral College of the 2020 presidential election. The Library of Congress has been evacuated amid violent clashes,” Breitbart News reported.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas shared video footage of the crowd tearing down fencing as they moved toward the Capitol building:

Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing. pic.twitter.com/rEBIC9IUJq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

The building was eventually put on lockdown after the crowds gained access inside.

The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer shared video footage of the protesters clashing with police officers:

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

In a video posted to Twitter, President Trump urged thousands of his supporters to return home, stating, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us.”

“You have to go home now, we have to have peace. We have to have law and order,” he continued, adding, “Go home, we love you. You’re very special”:

“You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace,” Trump concluded.