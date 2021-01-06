U.S. Capitol Locked Down, Senate Gavels Out as Trump Supporters Breach Building

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown after crowds of Trump supporters breached the building, breaking through barriers and clashing with police as lawmakers gather for a joint session of Congress to count and certify the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Videos show protesters clashing with police as they attempt to storm the building, triggering evacuations. The U.S. Capitol is currently on lockdown, according to several reports:

BREAKING: U.S. Capitol put on lockdown due to security threat — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

View from inside the Capitol as people gather on the West Front. The Capitol is currently on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/XKNKWNbHxZ — Caroline Brehman (@carolinebrehman) January 6, 2021

The US Capitol is now on lockdown. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

**BREAKING** All US Capitol complex buildings have officially been put on lockdown. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 6, 2021

The Capitol is on lockdown amid a tense situation with demonstrators outside the building, according to Capitol cops. @tedbarrettcnn tried to leave the building and couldn’t because cops said the building is on lockdown. People are being ordered to stay inside their offices — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 6, 2021

Just in: US Capitol Police say the Capitol building is now under lockdown as Trump supporters breach barricades. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 6, 2021

Oh my goodness we are sheltering in place in the Senate — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

All I can hear is police officers yelling — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 6, 2021

There are also reports that they have “gaveled out the Senate” due to protesters breaching barricades, leading to Vice President Mike Pence being pulled from the Senate chamber:

Senate gaveled out, VP Mike Pence whisked off the Senate floor. — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) January 6, 2021

Yes. Capitol is now in complete chaos. Pence has been pulled from the senate chamber. https://t.co/r3VCc85JEc — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Cannon House office building — which is massive — is also being evacuated, per multiple sources. Capitol police just went door by door, running down hallways. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021

House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

