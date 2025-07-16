WaPo: Trump Admin Rattling Local Officials with Voter Data Requests

The Trump administration is attempting to probe state voter data and equipment, according to a report Wednesday by the Washington Post, which the paper claims has “caused concern” among state and local election officials.

The Post reported Colorado was the site of “the most unusual activity” where a consultant at behest of the White House had asked county officials whether they would let federal workers or a “third party” examine voting machines.

Carly Koppes, a Republican clerk in Colorado’s Weld County, reportedly told the Post: “That’s a hard stop for me. Nobody gets access to my voting equipment, for security reasons.”

The Justice Department had asked at least nine states for copies of their voter rolls, the Post story stated, with two of them complying with the request.

State and local officials administer elections, including those for federal offices, the newspaper told its readers.

Quoting the Post story, Election Law Blog reported:

The administration’s efforts, fueled by Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, have rattled state and local election officials from both parties who have spent years contending with threats, harassment and litigation…Election officials fear the administration could try to build a national file that includes personal information about voters or impose rules that would boot eligible voters from the rolls and make it harder to cast ballots.

As Breitbart News has reported, last month the Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against Orange County, California, election officials, accusing them of concealing voter registrations of noncitizens on its voter rolls.

The Post called Donald Trump’s frequent assertion a “false claim” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Trump has not relented on that over the years, including most recently calling for action against the “stolen election of 2020” on Saturday in a Truth Social post, according to Reuters.